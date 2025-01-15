‘Milestone: William Yang’ with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

One of Australia’s most celebrated artists, William Yang reflects on his extraordinary life in an epic new performance this February.

Celebrating his 80th milestone birthday, this opening night performance taking place at Asia TOPA, brings into focus Yang’s incredible life and photographic archives, documenting Asian-Australian identity and queer culture. Yang’s photographs and captivating stories are complemented by a haunting score performed live by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Internationally-acclaimed Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin—a long-time friend and collaborator of Yang’s—composed a moving score especially for Milestone, and will perform live on stage alongside the Orchestra and conductor Benjamin Northey for this performance.

Some of Yang’s most iconic work documents the birth of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ rights movement from the early days of Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras to the devastating impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and 90s.

Unassuming, evocative and honestly examined, Yang looks back on his vast archive of photography, contemplating five decades of social change and the evolution of Australia’s bohemian artist community.

Milestone is Yang’s most ambitious and personal performance to date. Don’t miss this one-night-only encounter with a legend of Asia-Pacific performance sharing his stories of immigration, sexuality, creativity and family.

“All of us have similar stories….We have our own landscapes that we carry around in our minds, a gallery of missing friends, a personal list of life-changing moments, of triumphs & regrets. By focusing on his own life, Yang has produced a body of work that speaks a universal language, inviting us to forget about those differences that are only skin deep & reflect on the things theatre truly important.” (John McDonald, Sydney Morning Herald).

Milestone: William Yang and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra with Elena Kats-Chernin

Thursday 20 February at 7:30pm

Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets are available here.