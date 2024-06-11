Minus 18 Queer Youth Formal

Tickets are on sale for the annual Minus18 Queer Youth Formal, an affirming celebration of identity for young people (ages 12–19 only).

Hosted by the iconic Kween Kong, you just know that the queer youth formal will abundant with live performances, drag, special guests and an abundance of queer youth joy! Some activities and performers are still to be announced, but you know they’re going to be focused on making sure our LGBTQIA+ youth have the formal of their dreams!

The Minus18 site explains the importance of the Queer Youth Formal here:

“Despite how far we’ve come, two in three LGBTQIA+ young people still experience abuse just for being who they are. As a result, many won’t feel safe or supported to attend their school formal – an event which should be a joyous rite of passage for young people.

That’s why the Minus18 Queer Formal was born: to create a safe, supportive, pride-filled space for LGBTQIA+ youth to celebrate their identity, make friends, and connect with their community.”

Almost 10,000 young people have attended Minus18’s Queer Formals around Australia, which rely almost solely on donations.

Check out the gorgeous video from Minus 18’s Instagram to see an idea of some of last year’s activities.