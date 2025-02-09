Minus18 Queer Formal 2025

The Minus18 Queer Formal is returning to Sydney in 2025! And this year, the most spectacular night of nights for LGBTQIA+ young people is taking centre stage within Mardi Gras.

Queer Formal is a life-affirming night for LGBTQIA+ young people (aged 12 – 19) to make friends, connect to community, dance the night away, wear what they want, bring the date they want, and feel safe and free to be who they truly are.

22 February, 7:30 – 10pm

Hilton Sydney, Sydney

Free for all youth