Minus18 Queer Formal 2025

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Minus18 Queer Formal 2025
Image: Samuel Graves/Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The Minus18 Queer Formal is returning to Sydney in 2025! And this year, the most spectacular night of nights for LGBTQIA+ young people is taking centre stage within Mardi Gras.

Queer Formal is a life-affirming night for LGBTQIA+ young people (aged 12 – 19) to make friends, connect to community, dance the night away, wear what they want, bring the date they want, and feel safe and free to be who they truly are.

Minus18 Queer Formal

22 February, 7:30 – 10pm
Hilton Sydney, Sydney

Free for all youth

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
Scene Sydney What's on
Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Marks Park Sunrise
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Marks Park Sunrise
Mardi Gras Sydney What's on