Minus18’s Night at the Museum: LGBTQIA+ Youth Party

Beloved organisation Minus18 provides yet another blockbuster event for our LBTQIA+ youth (aged 12–19) to safely celebrate Midsumma in style at the Immigration Museum.

Like all Minus18 events, the community is at the heart of the celebration, so come prepared to make friends, have fun and choose from a buffet of activities including live music, DJs and drag performances, quiet spaces for crafting, snacks, and the chance to view the Immigration Museum exhibition Becoming You after dark! There are snacks and drinks provided, supervised pick-up and drop-off at Flinders Street Station, and lots of friendly volunteers to help if you need a hand.

When: January 27, 2024, 6.30–9.30 pm.

Where: The Immigration Museum, 400 Flinders Street, Melbourne

Tickets: Free Entry! Booking required.

Accessibility: The Immigration Museum is wheelchair accessible and features gender-neutral and accessible bathrooms. The event has Auslan Interpreters, and Youth Workers present and is an alcohol, drug, vape and smoke-free event. If you have a specific access requirement let the organisers know when booking your ticket, or reach out to Minus18 Youth Events Coordinator, Rose, at [email protected]

**Please note: This event includes production-themed lighting. Production lighting will NOT include strobe lights. However, if you would like more information, please contact [email protected] **