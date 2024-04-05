Mirage At Universal

Champagne presents Mirage, Universal’s brand new show, and a blurring of illusion, dreams and reality.

Much like the visual illusion the performance takes its name from, this one-woman show is sure to make heads spin with delight. Make sure to have a drink in hand so you don’t get too lost in this desert of imagination and wonder!

For more information, visit Universal’s website here.

When: Fridays at 1 AM

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst