Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
February 28, 2024
Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White
Image: Image: missyhiggins.com

It’s hard to believe that is has been twenty years since Australian musician Missy Higgins released her iconic album, The Sound Of White.

Featuring the unforgettable hit, Scar, the album scored multiple Aria award nominations and went to reach number one in Australia.

Now Missy Higgins is revising the album that launched her career.

Missy Higgins: The Second Act Tour

Since the release of The Sound Of White Missy Higgins has gone on to release four more albums including On A Clear Night, The Ol’ Razzle Dazzle and Oz.

With the launch of her tour just around the corner the soulful singer has also released her newest single You Shoulda Run.

The song is the lead track from her forthcoming sixth studio album.

Now she is taking her music on the road to revisit the songs that started it all.

The Second Act Tour will see her tour the country starting this March, with the singer already selling out thirty two shows.

Higgins will perform in Brisbane this May, however with tickets currently sold out it is expected that more encore performances may be added.

For more information about upcoming dates and ticket sales head to the official Missy Higgins website.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
February 28, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Dawn French Returns To Queensland
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Dawn French Returns To Queensland
Gold Coast What's on
Gold Coast Rainbow Skate Event To Launch This April
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Gold Coast Rainbow Skate Event To Launch This April
Gold Coast What's on
Explore The Problem With Fairy Tales At QAGOMA
February 27, 2024 | Michael James

Explore The Problem With Fairy Tales At QAGOMA
Brisbane News What's on
Queerly Beloved at MICF
February 27, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queerly Beloved at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
The Great Gay Meetup With Escape Goats!
February 27, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Great Gay Meetup With Escape Goats!
Melbourne Scene What's on