Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White

It’s hard to believe that is has been twenty years since Australian musician Missy Higgins released her iconic album, The Sound Of White.

Featuring the unforgettable hit, Scar, the album scored multiple Aria award nominations and went to reach number one in Australia.

Now Missy Higgins is revising the album that launched her career.

Missy Higgins: The Second Act Tour

Since the release of The Sound Of White Missy Higgins has gone on to release four more albums including On A Clear Night, The Ol’ Razzle Dazzle and Oz.

With the launch of her tour just around the corner the soulful singer has also released her newest single You Shoulda Run.

The song is the lead track from her forthcoming sixth studio album.

Now she is taking her music on the road to revisit the songs that started it all.

The Second Act Tour will see her tour the country starting this March, with the singer already selling out thirty two shows.

Higgins will perform in Brisbane this May, however with tickets currently sold out it is expected that more encore performances may be added.

For more information about upcoming dates and ticket sales head to the official Missy Higgins website.