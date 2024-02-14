Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  

Five of the Gold Coast’s most iconic Drag Performers are reuniting for a night of fabulous entertainment that is not to be missed. Together Carrie MeClutch, Roxy Heart, Mya Craphone, Carmen Taykett and Dame Martini Fernando Ice have previously entertained audiences across the Gold Coast and Queensland for years as a travelling group of talented drag performers. But as the group prepared to make a change in the direction for their production several years ago things took an unexpected turn and their planned hiatus was extended far longer than they expected.

Time for a return

“Mixed Nuts were a production group travelling across Queensland 5 years ago” the founding director Martini Ice tells the Star Observer. “Our last event was a Bush Fire Fund-raiser at the Hinterland Hotel. We decided to take a little break to develop a new show and then covid hit.” With entertainment venues shutting down around the world, plans of restarting were put on hold for the group as they were forced to adjust their careers. “Our bookings got cancelled and after everything reopened our schedules didn’t Line up to hit the road again” she says. Before the girls knew it, five years had passed. With LGBTQIA+ venues and safe spaces on the Gold Coast coming and going over the years it was time to bring these dancing diva’s back to breathe some life back into the Gold Coast queer scene, something Martini is incredibly excited about.

Mixed Nuts return to The Hinterland Hotel

“This reunion showcase is a chance for the girls to get back together and entertain the people of the Gold Coast again.” For their return performance Martini and the Mixed Nuts are returning to the Hinterland Hotel and while it may be their first performance back, it may not be their last. “It felt only fitting to return to the Hinterland for this show. Who knows, we might be hitting the road again soon?”

The Mixed Nuts reunion show is set to deliver a fierce night of entertainment as the girls return to dance the house down at the Hinterland Hotel delivering show stopping indivdiual and group numbers. While the event welcomes guests of all ages, they do warn there might be some adult themes and just a little bit of naughty language. Tickets are available for individual sale and can also be purchased for smaller groups up to groups of ten tickets or more.

When: Saturday the 24th of Februrary, 2024

Where: The Hinterland Hotel, Station St, Nerang

Tickets: Available Online