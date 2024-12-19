Get ready for a sizzling summer weekend filled with the latest and very best in queer cinema at MQFF 2025.

Melbourne Queer Film Festival proudly presents an exciting series of fabulous screenings across iconic venues from Cinema Nova in Carlton to Bunjil Place in Narre Warren, including an exclusive very special FREE screening at Federation Square in the heart of Melbourne.

Gather your nearest, dearest and queerest and watch an unforgettable array of LGBTQIA+ films.

MQFF 2025 Presents: Midsumma Movies

31 January – 2 February 2025, Various times

Find venue and ticketing info, here