MQFF 2025 Presents: Midsumma Movies

Melbourne Scene Screen What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 20, 2024
MQFF 2025 Presents: Midsumma Movies
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Get ready for a sizzling summer weekend filled with the latest and very best in queer cinema at MQFF 2025.

Melbourne Queer Film Festival proudly presents an exciting series of fabulous screenings across iconic venues from Cinema Nova in Carlton to Bunjil Place in Narre Warren, including an exclusive very special FREE screening at Federation Square in the heart of Melbourne.

Gather your nearest, dearest and queerest and watch an unforgettable array of LGBTQIA+ films.

MQFF 2025 Presents: Midsumma Movies

31 January – 2 February 2025, Various times

Find venue and ticketing info, here

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Library Up Late x Midsumma
December 20, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Library Up Late x Midsumma
Melbourne Scene What's on
Medium by Ari Angkasa
December 20, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Medium by Ari Angkasa
Melbourne Scene What's on
Golden Gate-Time with Luka Muller
December 20, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Golden Gate-Time with Luka Muller
Melbourne Scene What's on
NGV Teens x Midsumma: Queer Dialogues
December 20, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

NGV Teens x Midsumma: Queer Dialogues
Melbourne Scene What's on
QUEERISM: The Future Is Now
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

QUEERISM: The Future Is Now
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Sound Exchange
December 19, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Queer Sound Exchange
Melbourne Scene What's on