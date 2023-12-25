MQFF Presents: Midsumma Movies

Featuring some of the world’s best, new and classic, Queer films, Midsumma Movies promises some sizzling hot cinematic experiences.

Hosted and presented by the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, back-to-back screenings will be held at the Capitol Theatre, offering the finest of Queer cinema. Bring your mates (or a date) and treat yourself to a selection of Queer films curated just for you by the MQFF.

For tickets and more information, click this link.

When: January 27–28

Where: The Capitol Theatre, 113 Swanston Street, Melbourne