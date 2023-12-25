MQFF Presents: Midsumma Movies

Alexander Driscoll
December 25, 2023
MQFF Presents: Midsumma Movies
Image: Midsumma

Featuring some of the world’s best, new and classic, Queer films, Midsumma Movies promises some sizzling hot cinematic experiences.

Hosted and presented by the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, back-to-back screenings will be held at the Capitol Theatre, offering the finest of Queer cinema. Bring your mates (or a date) and treat yourself to a selection of Queer films curated just for you by the MQFF. 

For tickets and more information, click this link. 

When: January 27–28

Where: The Capitol Theatre, 113 Swanston Street, Melbourne 

