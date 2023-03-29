Mr Pole Dance Competition 2023

The original men’s only pole dancing championship competition returns to Sydney this June, complete with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s Maxi Shield as MC.

Returning for its eleventh year, Mr Pole Dance World 2023 will feature an international line-up of expert dancers competing for the illustrious title of Mr Pole Dance.

“Unlike any other pole dancing competition, Mr Pole Dance will surprise you and leave you inspired and awed at the sheer talent we see from all across the globe.”

A Truly Historic Fight For The Crown

Each year of Mr Pole Dance promises “incredible shows” and “mesmerising” routines, with returning favourites and rising newcomers sure to dazzle audiences with their glamorous performances.

With last year’s winner, Blue Phoenix out of contention, and a “record number of applications” in consideration, the stage is set for a truly historic fight for the crown later this year.

Advertisements

Both the professional and amateur championships of Mr Pole Dance World 2023 is to be held on June 10 at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville, Sydney.

Following a sold-out 2022 show, Tickets are sure to fly off the pole when they go on sale April 4.

Further information can be found is available on the events page.

Factory Theatre – 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville – June 10