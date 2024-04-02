By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Drop in for a spot of Bingo and a couple of cheeky drinks at Naughty Numbers with the marvellous Marilyn Mootrub at the Oxford Hotel.

With performances to watch and prizes to be won, snag a table and have fun. Happy Hour ends only 30 minutes before the event, so why not arrive early and liven up your work week with a cheeky night of fun? Naughty Numbers is on Tuesdays and starts at 7:30 PM.

For more information, visit the link here!

When: Tuesdays from 7:30 PM

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford St, Darlinghurst