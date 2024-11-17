Naughty Or Nice Santa Party At Hairy Mary’s

Gold Coast What's on
Michael James
November 17, 2024
Naughty Or Nice Santa Party At Hairy Mary’s
Image: Image: Facebook

Are you Naughty or Nice? Get ready to show it off at Hairy Mary’s this silly season!

It’s that time of year already, Hairy Mary’s presents their 2024 Santa party on Saturday the 21st of December!

Come dressed in your best Santa outfits for your chance to win fantastic prizes and help fill the bar full of fabulous Santas!

Enjoy festive Christmas drag shows by resident queens Miss Dee and Dixie Wrecked all night long and celebrate with the Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ community.

Doors open from 5pm – late.
When: December 21, 2024
Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach
Tickets: None required, it’s free!

