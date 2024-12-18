To celebrate Midsumma, Minus18 is throwing a free epic pride party for LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12 to 19!

Expect live music from talented singers, thrilling drag performances, fun competitions & activities with exciting prizes and indulge in delicious snacks.

Bring your friends or go solo for an unforgettable night of making connections, meeting new pals and gaining exclusive access to view the Immigration Museum exhibitions after dark.

Night at the Museum: Youth Party

25 January 2025, 6:30pm

Immigration Museum, Melbourne

Free to all youth