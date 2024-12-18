Night at the Museum: Youth Party

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Night at the Museum: Youth Party
Image: supplied by Midsumma

To celebrate Midsumma, Minus18 is throwing a free epic pride party for LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12 to 19!

Expect live music from talented singers, thrilling drag performances, fun competitions & activities with exciting prizes and indulge in delicious snacks.

Bring your friends or go solo for an unforgettable night of making connections, meeting new pals and gaining exclusive access to view the Immigration Museum exhibitions after dark.

Night at the Museum: Youth Party

25 January 2025, 6:30pm
Immigration Museum, Melbourne

Free to all youth

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rainbow Storytime
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Rainbow Storytime
Melbourne Scene What's on
Hugo’s Rainbow Show
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Hugo’s Rainbow Show
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut 2025: Big Top Burlesque
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

ChillOut 2025: Big Top Burlesque
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut 2025: Youth Muster in the Park
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

ChillOut 2025: Youth Muster in the Park
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut 2025: Rainbow Spectacular with Marcia Hines
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

ChillOut 2025: Rainbow Spectacular with Marcia Hines
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut 2025: Opening Community Night
December 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

ChillOut 2025: Opening Community Night
Melbourne Scene What's on