November 11: Le Disco Bruno

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
Bruno Disco is taking over The Laird for a night of queer, inclusive fun, from the moment you step through the door, greeted by the beloved Diamond Baby, to the wee hours of the morning after dancing the night away. With resident DJs Butch le Butch and Sugar Plump Fairy, along with special guest DJ, the iconic Stephen Allkins joining the throng!

While the Laird normally only caters to Cis and Trans men, this event is fully gender inclusive.

“Come as you are, come as whoever you want to be – you are your own theme”

When: November 11, 2023, 9 pm – 3 am
Where: Laird Hotel, 149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford
Tickets: $35 + Booking Fee online or $40 at the door if not sold out.
Accessibility: The Laird is wheelchair accessible but does not have an ambulant bathroom.

This event is for 18+ Only, and patrons are advised that “Thongs and Sandals are not considered appropriate footwear for this environment and are not allowed.”

