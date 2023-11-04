November 16: Diamond Republic Red Edition

November 16: Diamond Republic Red Edition
Image: Previous Performances from Diamond Republic productions Images: Dilemmadrag/Jones Productions/Instagram

Prepared to be seduced with the dazzling entertainment of Diamond Republic: Red Edition, coming to Wynnam Fringe Festival this November. Jones Productions brings a special edition of their ongoing show, showcasing classic and contemporary burlesque, side show, and drag performances. Do not miss out on a night full of glamour, excitement and laughter.

Diamond Republic: Red Edition features performances by Ruby Slippers, Ruby Corvette, Katya Lou King, Summer Dragonfly, Dilemma and BB le Buff.

For more information and tickets, check out the Wynnam Fringe Festival page. Click Here.

When: November 16 at 6:30pm

Where: D & W Republic Bar & Lounge, 64 Edith St, Wynnum QLD 4178

Tickets: $35+

 

 

 

