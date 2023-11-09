November 19: Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams

Scene Sydney What's on
Justin Cooper
November 9, 2023
November 19: Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams
Image: Heaps Gay/Facebook

Heaps Gay’s introduces their ‘Wet Dreams’ Harbour party at Mrs Mrs Macquaries Point, this November 19.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, expect their biggest party of the year with an line-up of local and international talent, performing along the beautiful Sydney Harbour.

With the dress code “My Big Wet Hot Summer Birthday,” dress up and dance the night away with Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams.

Performers include Aluna, Mel C (DJ Set), Kah-Lo, Felicia Foxx, DJ Charlie Villas and many more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heaps Gay (@heapsgay)

For more information and tickets, go to Moshtix. Click here.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2pm to 10pm

Where: Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney.

Tickets: $109 – $149

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-19
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

November 25: SlutWalk Melbourne 2023
November 9, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 25: SlutWalk Melbourne 2023
Melbourne What's on
Stephen Nicolazzo Chats Queer Theatre And Vampire Lesbians.
November 8, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Stephen Nicolazzo Chats Queer Theatre And Vampire Lesbians.
Melbourne News Stage What's on
Queer Screen To Commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance
November 8, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Queer Screen To Commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance
Screen Sydney What's on
Queer Erotic Thriller ‘Birder’ Premiering At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 8, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Queer Erotic Thriller ‘Birder’ Premiering At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
November 24: Revival at Laundry Bar
November 7, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 24: Revival at Laundry Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Musician Dyan Tai Announces First Headline Show
November 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Musician Dyan Tai Announces First Headline Show
Scene Screen Sound Stage Sydney What's on