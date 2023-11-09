November 19: Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams

Heaps Gay’s introduces their ‘Wet Dreams’ Harbour party at Mrs Mrs Macquaries Point, this November 19.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, expect their biggest party of the year with an line-up of local and international talent, performing along the beautiful Sydney Harbour.

With the dress code “My Big Wet Hot Summer Birthday,” dress up and dance the night away with Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams.

Performers include Aluna, Mel C (DJ Set), Kah-Lo, Felicia Foxx, DJ Charlie Villas and many more.

For more information and tickets, go to Moshtix. Click here.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2pm to 10pm

Where: Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney.

Tickets: $109 – $149