November 2: Queer Social with Laneway Learning at LOEV Moorabbin

Take some time to learn a new skill this November and December at LOEV in Moorabbin with the wonderful QueerSocial and Laneway Learning!

Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

Learn the soothing, swirling art of Acrylic Pour Art with Robert and walk away with some new skills, your own painting and maybe even a new friend or two from this fun and friendly course in the art of eye-catching acrylic pour art.

When: November 2, 2023, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

More than just the easily-cleanable kitchen floor of our childhoods, lino is actually an amazing medium for creating detailed prints! Join your teacher Emilie of Couleur studio in Collingwood for a low-key social class and walk away with your very own limited edition print!

When: 30 November, 2023, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

Scrub up a storm at Soap-making 101 with Maddy and discover the art of melt and pour soap while learning what goes into the soap you buy, make and use!

When: 7 December, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

Get ready for glamorous holiday and New Year parties with a relaxing evening of tutelage by the talented Dylann! With makeup provided (although you’re encouraged to BYO if you can) you’ll learn tips, tricks and get all the inspiration you need to dial up your glam game.

When: 14 December, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee