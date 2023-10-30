November 20: Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
November 20: Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil
Image: Illustration by Emerson Zandegu

In honour of the memories of those members of the Transgender community no longer with us, Transgender Victoria and Yarra Libraries will be hosting a family-friendly event at Fitzroy Library. The vigil is observed annually to remember “transgender people whose lives have been lost in acts of anti-trans violence, and due to discrimination and stigma.” A list of speakers, performers and an emcee will be released closer to the date, follow Transgender Victoria on Instagram or Facebook to receive updates.

When: November 20, 2023, 5 – 7:30 pm
Where: Fitzroy Library, 128 Moor Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free but bookings encouraged
Accessibility: The space where the vigil will be held is accessible via a lift, but this heritage building sadly does not have accessible bathrooms.

