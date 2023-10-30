November 24: Hot Mess – Thursgay X BONEZ

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
November 24: Hot Mess – Thursgay X BONEZ
Image: Image: Thursgay Instagram

What’s the combination of pop princess with an alt girlfriend? The queerest Hot Mess of the year will be the lovechild of beloved local nights Thursgay and BONEZ and there will be no gender reveal at this baby shower! Bringing together beloved Thursgay DJs Ruby, GayDad and Jxn Miles, and BONEZ badasses Sunny BONEZ and Pablo, along with performers Bettie Ros, Ruby Slippers, Fembot XYZ and Moxie Delite. Get your tickets now to lock in Early Bird pricing and – lets be honest – before they sell out!

When: November 24, 2023, 10 pm – 5 am
Where: The Dove Club, Level 2/322 Little Collins Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $15 – $25 plus booking fee
Accessibility: “Whole venue is wheelchair accessible but please get in touch at [email protected] so we can arrange lift access and ramp. Two steps inside, but a ramp can be provided.”

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-24
Event Time : 2:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

December 2: Summer Camp Festival
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

December 2: Summer Camp Festival
Sound What's on
MaggZ’s New Reality At Melbourne’s Immigration Museum
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

MaggZ’s New Reality At Melbourne’s Immigration Museum
Melbourne News Scene What's on
November 25: Yasss Queens Park
October 30, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

November 25: Yasss Queens Park
Melbourne News Screen Sound What's on
Gay Drama Starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
October 30, 2023 | Contributor

Gay Drama Starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne News Scene Victorian News What's on
November 26: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe
October 29, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 26: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe
Brisbane Scene What's on
November 3: Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night
October 28, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 3: Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night
Scene Sydney What's on