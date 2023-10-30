November 24: Hot Mess – Thursgay X BONEZ

What’s the combination of pop princess with an alt girlfriend? The queerest Hot Mess of the year will be the lovechild of beloved local nights Thursgay and BONEZ and there will be no gender reveal at this baby shower! Bringing together beloved Thursgay DJs Ruby, GayDad and Jxn Miles, and BONEZ badasses Sunny BONEZ and Pablo, along with performers Bettie Rosé, Ruby Slippers, Fembot XYZ and Moxie Delite. Get your tickets now to lock in Early Bird pricing and – lets be honest – before they sell out!

When: November 24, 2023, 10 pm – 5 am

Where: The Dove Club, Level 2/322 Little Collins Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $15 – $25 plus booking fee

Accessibility: “Whole venue is wheelchair accessible but please get in touch at [email protected] so we can arrange lift access and ramp. Two steps inside, but a ramp can be provided.”