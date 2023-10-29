November 26: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe

The annual Wynnum Fringe Festival will host its first Bay Pride event at the Wynnum Fringe Garden, this November. The all day inclusive event will host a march, market stalls and incredible performances from burlesque, circus and drag entertainers.

Starting with their Pride March in the morning, there will be free and ticketed events running throughout the day, along with their Makers Market. The festival encourages the Queer community, families, friends and allies to visit and enjoy their lineup of entertainment.

Headlining performances include Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s Gabriella Labucci, Ivory Glaze & Faux Fur, as well as festival regulars Brooke Schubert, Trigger Happy, and many more. At their multiple festival locations, there will be ticketed Festival performance available, including Godz, The Pride Variety Show, Lesbian Love Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynnum Fringe (@wynnumfringe)

For more information and tickets (free registration and featured festival performances), check out the Wynnam Fringe website. Click here.

When: November 26, from 10pm

Where: Wynnam Fringe Garden – George Clayton Park, 55 Upper Esplanade, Manly QLD 4179

Tickets: Free (excluding Wynnam Fringe Festival featured events)