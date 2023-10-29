November 26: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe

Brisbane Scene What's on
Justin Cooper
October 29, 2023
November 26: Bay Pride at Wynnum Fringe
Image: Godz (Left) at Wynnam Fringe Garden (Right), 2022. Image: Wynnam Fringe/Facebook

The annual Wynnum Fringe Festival will host its first Bay Pride event at the Wynnum Fringe Garden, this November. The all day inclusive event will host a march, market stalls and incredible performances from burlesque, circus and drag entertainers.

Starting with their Pride March in the morning, there will be free and ticketed events running throughout the day, along with their Makers Market. The festival encourages the Queer community, families, friends and allies to visit and enjoy their lineup of entertainment.

Headlining performances include Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s Gabriella Labucci, Ivory Glaze & Faux Fur, as well as festival regulars Brooke Schubert, Trigger Happy, and many more. At their multiple festival locations, there will be ticketed Festival performance available, including Godz, the Pride Variety Show, and Lesbian Love Stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wynnum Fringe (@wynnumfringe)

For more information and tickets (free registration and featured festival performances), check out the Wynnam Fringe website. Click here.

When: November 26, from 10am

Where: Wynnam Fringe Garden – George Clayton Park, 55 Upper Esplanade, Manly QLD 4179

Tickets: Free (excluding Wynnam Fringe Festival featured events)

 

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-26
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

November 3: Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night
October 28, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 3: Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night
Scene Sydney What's on
Two Must Attend LGBT Events In Melbourne This Week
October 25, 2023 | Dechlan Brennan

Two Must Attend LGBT Events In Melbourne This Week
Melbourne Scene What's on
October 31: Scream Queens Karaoke At The Stonewall Hotel
October 25, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 31: Scream Queens Karaoke At The Stonewall Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
AFLW Pride Guernsey Unveiled In Melbourne Museum’s Rainbow Threads Exhibition
October 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

AFLW Pride Guernsey Unveiled In Melbourne Museum’s Rainbow Threads Exhibition
Melbourne Scene What's on
October 29: Haunted House At The Stonewall Hotel
October 24, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 29: Haunted House At The Stonewall Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Hour Of The Wolf Is Here
October 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Hour Of The Wolf Is Here
Melbourne Stage What's on