November 3: Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night

Trans and Gender Diverse Swim Night returns to the Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre in Marrickville, this November 3. Hosted by Inner West Council and supported by Dykes On Bikes Sydney, the fourth iteration of event continues to celebrate inclusivity through recreational fun.

The free event welcomes participants to lively pool space, with a DJ, community BBQ and alfresco space. Aquatic classes with expert instructors will be available throughout the night, as well as a quite swim creche open for participants looking for some down-time. The night will also feature speeches from esteemed community members.

According to the event page, the night “promises an unforgettable evening of water-based fun, great music, and a welcoming atmosphere for all.”

“Bring your friends, family, and positive vibes for an inclusive aquatic adventure!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inner West Council (@innerwestcouncil)

For more information and registration, check out their Humanitix page. Click here.

When: November 3, 7pm – 10pm

Where: Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre, Black St, Marrickville NSW