November 4: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party

November’s BONEZ Party is coming soon, with first release tickets already sold out and second release selling fast! Join your host Tilly Capulet in a night of music, performance and community with bands Kai Cult, Witch Spit and My Safe Word is Murder, drag and burlesque performances by Maven, Babydoll, Sian Brigid and Dimitrex Darkhold, with DJs Sunny BONEZ and Stevie Whatever spinning Alternative, Emo, Heavy, Punk and Party tunes until close! Enjoy free cans from Heaps Normal until they run out.

When: November 4, 2023, 8 pm – 3 am.

Where: The Penny Black, 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: $17.19 – $22.49 (First Nations Discount $11.90)

Accessibility: The Penny Black is wheelchair-accessible

This event is for 18+ only, photo ID required.