November 4: Miss Sporties 2023

The annual Miss Sporties drag pageant returns to the Sportsman Hotel, this November. This years iteration of the pageant will be Glee themed, and will place participating drag performers into multiple rounds of competition. Performers are scored by an esteemed panel of judges, to then crown Miss Sporties 2023.

This years’ competition will be hosted by Miss Synthetique, and will feature additional performances from Miss Sporties 2022, Shanny T-Bone.

For more information, visit the Sportsman Hotels facebook event.

When: November 4, from 10pm.

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill QLD 4000