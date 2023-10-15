November 4: Miss Sporties 2023

Justin Cooper
October 15, 2023
November 4: Miss Sporties 2023
Image: Miss Sporties 2023 host, Miss Synthetique. Image: by Fergus Hurst Photography, The Sportsman Hotel/Facebook

The annual Miss Sporties drag pageant returns to the Sportsman Hotel, this November. This years iteration of the pageant will be Glee themed, and will place participating drag performers into multiple rounds of competition. Performers are scored by an esteemed panel of judges, to then crown Miss Sporties 2023.

This years’ competition will be hosted by Miss Synthetique, and will feature additional performances from Miss Sporties 2022, Shanny T-Bone.

For more information, visit the Sportsman Hotels facebook event. Click Here.

Miss Sporties 2023. Image: The Sportsman Hotel/Facebook

When: November 4, from 10pm.

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill QLD 4000

 

 

