Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 13, 2023
NYE at DT’s

New Year’s Eve will be the campest night of the year at DT’s Hotel celebrating with three huge shows from Suzie Ridge, Tequila Mockingbird & Esther Rix! Get in early (6–8pm) to have a little end-of-2023 feast, before partying until 2024! Due to expected crowds, this will be a no pass out event, and tickets are tiered so get in quick to secure the fabulously frugal early bird prices!

When: December 31, 2023, doors open at 6pm, performances begin 10pm
Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria
Tickets: $5–$20, pre-booking essential
Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.

This event is strictly for 18+, Bags and IDs will be checked.

Brisbane Featured Screen What's on