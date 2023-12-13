NYE at DT’s

New Year’s Eve will be the campest night of the year at DT’s Hotel celebrating with three huge shows from Suzie Ridge, Tequila Mockingbird & Esther Rix! Get in early (6–8pm) to have a little end-of-2023 feast, before partying until 2024! Due to expected crowds, this will be a no pass out event, and tickets are tiered so get in quick to secure the fabulously frugal early bird prices!
When: December 31, 2023, doors open at 6pm, performances begin 10pm
Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria
Tickets: $5–$20, pre-booking essential
Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.
This event is strictly for 18+, Bags and IDs will be checked.
Leave a Reply