NYE at DT’s

New Year’s Eve will be the campest night of the year at DT’s Hotel celebrating with three huge shows from Suzie Ridge, Tequila Mockingbird & Esther Rix! Get in early (6–8pm) to have a little end-of-2023 feast, before partying until 2024! Due to expected crowds, this will be a no pass out event, and tickets are tiered so get in quick to secure the fabulously frugal early bird prices!