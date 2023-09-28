October 1: Queer Kingdom At Stonewall

Get ready for Queer Kingdom: A Night of Pride and Pleasure

According to organisers, “This is your chance to be who you want to be, love who you want to love and dress how you want to dress. Whether you’re a burlesque performer, a go-go boy, a club kid, a bear, a pup or a drag king or queen, you’ll find your tribe here.”

There will be music, dancing, and entertainment across Stonewall’s three levels.

See performances by Drag performers Rhys Lightning, Sexy Galexy, Lada Marks, and Dakota Fann’ee and Riot.

“This is a night for all kinks and fetishes and to be your unapologetic self.”

For more information, visit stonewallhotel.com

When: October 1 at 9pm

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW