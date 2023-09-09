October 1: The Big Gay AFTER PARTY Brisbane

Following The Big Gay Day 2023, keep the celebrations going with The Big Gay AFTER PARTY. Fluffy & Harry K presents the event at Cloudland providing massive indoor dance spaces, with 3 arenas spread over the venue. The event is accompanied by drag performances from Art Simone, Beverly Kills, and many more to be announced. Music by DJ Joelby, ENN, Harry K and more, will be playing queer club tracks all night.

For more information and tickets, visit their events page. Click here.

When: October 1,2023. Doors 7pm, Performances from 9:30pm.

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $40 (First release, available at time of publication)