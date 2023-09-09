October 1: The Big Gay AFTER PARTY Brisbane

Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
September 9, 2023
October 1: The Big Gay AFTER PARTY Brisbane
Image: Big Gay AFTER PARTY to be held at Cloudland on October 1. Image: Fluffy/Facebook

Following The Big Gay Day 2023, keep the celebrations going with The Big Gay AFTER PARTY. Fluffy & Harry K presents the event at Cloudland providing massive indoor dance spaces, with 3 arenas spread over the venue. The event is accompanied by drag performances from Art Simone, Beverly Kills, and many more to be announced. Music by DJ Joelby, ENN, Harry K and more, will be playing queer club tracks all night.

For more information and tickets, visit their events page. Click here.

When: October 1,2023. Doors 7pm, Performances from 9:30pm.

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $40 (First release, available at time of publication)

 

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-10-01
Event Time : 9:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

BiLines – Celebrate Bi+ Visibility Day On September 23
September 7, 2023 | Contributor

BiLines – Celebrate Bi+ Visibility Day On September 23
Scene Sydney What's on
SHE: The Extraordinary Journey of an Ordinary Transgender Woman – Review
September 6, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

SHE: The Extraordinary Journey of an Ordinary Transgender Woman – Review
Review Stage Sydney What's on
What’s On @ Brisbane Pride
September 5, 2023 | Contributor

What’s On @ Brisbane Pride
Brisbane Scene What's on
September 7: Meet Author Ben Campkin
September 5, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 7: Meet Author Ben Campkin
Sydney What's on
Monster at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
September 4, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Monster at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne Stage What's on
Boozy Queer Prom Night at Moon Dog OG, Abbotsford
September 4, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Boozy Queer Prom Night at Moon Dog OG, Abbotsford
Melbourne Scene What's on