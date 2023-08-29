October 11 – 14: Tits Out

Tits Out is an “unhinged yet deeply contemplative work reflecting on trans, genderqueer and cis experiences of having (or gaining) tits.”

Inspired by trans-masculine, interdisciplinary artist Shelley O’Meara’s personal experiences, the work features “all the comedy and mayhem of an arthouse drag show.” It is then blended with improv, dance, projection and photographic installation.

For more information, visit melbournefringe.com.au

When: October 11 – 14, 2023 at 9pm

Where: Dancehouse, 150 Princes St, Carlton North VIC