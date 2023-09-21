October 20: Club Broadway Halloween

September 21, 2023
October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
Image: Club Broardway Facebook

This October, Club Broadway is doing a special Halloween-themed event.

Created by DJ Dan Murphy and Gary Nunn, Club Broadway is Australia’s newest and most unique nightclub experience.

Described as combining a rave and a night at the theatre, guests will be able to sing and dance to spooky theatre show tunes, including Sweeney Todd, The Phantom Of The Opera, Carrie, The Addams Family, Little Shop Of Horrors, Beetlejuice, Rocky Horror, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Heathers, Wicked… and more.

Sing along to the musicals that you know and love plus enjoy some pop-up drag and live performances.

When: October 20 at 7pm

Where: Universal Sydney Upstairs, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

