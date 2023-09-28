October 28: Club Worship Halloween 

Image: Worship Queer Collective Facebook
It’s time for the Halloween edition of Club Worship.
Brought to you by Worship Queer Collective, Club Worship is a dance party with an all-Queer Asian lineup.
Come in a Halloween costume. There is a special prize for the best dressed!
The full performance lineup will be announced soon.
For more information and tickets, visit here.
Organiser Note: Cultural/traditional costumes are encouraged but remember if it’s not from your culture, don’t appropriate it.
When: October 28 at 10pm
Where: Marly Bar’s Underground Club, 145 King St, Newtown, NSW
