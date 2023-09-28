October 28: Club Worship Halloween 

Douglas Magaletti
September 28, 2023
October 28: Club Worship Halloween 
Image: Worship Queer Collective Facebook

It’s time for the Halloween edition of Club Worship. 

Brought to you by Worship Queer Collective, Club Worship is a dance party with an all-Queer Asian lineup. 

Come in a Halloween costume. There is a special prize for the best dressed!

The full performance lineup will be announced soon. 

For more information and tickets, visit here.

Organiser Note: Cultural/traditional costumes are encouraged but remember if it’s not from your culture, don’t appropriate it.

When: October 28 at 10pm

Where: Marly Bar’s Underground Club, 145 King St, Newtown, NSW

