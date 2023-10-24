October 28: Fright Night Kickoff At The Stonewall Hotel

The Stonewall Hotel is kicking off Halloween weekend with a night of dancing, costumes, music, and “unexpected frights that may lurk in the shadows.”

According to organisers, “Costumes are encouraged but not required, as our haunted mansion will provide all the thrills you need. Enjoy eerie cocktails, music, and a terrifyingly good time to kick off the extended Halloween weekend.”

There will be a costume contest. The scariest, most creative, and best overall costumes will win prizes!

Fright Night Kickoff is part of Stonewall Horror Story, a four-day Halloween extravaganza of fear, fun, and frights.

For more information, click here.

When: October 28 from 7pm – Late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW