October 28: HalloQween Sydney – Demon Doof

Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
October 22, 2023
October 28: HalloQween Sydney – Demon Doof
Image: Poof Doof Facebook

Get ready! Saturday, October 28 POOF DOOF becomes Demon Doof! HalloQween Sydney: Demon Doof, POOF DOOF’s annual Halloween event, is back.

Featuring performances by Carla From Bankstown, Atomic Kiss, Coco Jumbo, Nic Holland, Rhys Lightning, Aaron Manhattan, Alex Dugan, Boycrzy, Ryan Marshall, Brendan Campbell, Sveta, and more.

Also, don’t miss the 7 Deadly Sins drag show!

According to organisers, “HalloQween 2023 is here to raise hell. But that’s not a spirit… that’s a demon (twink).”

More Information And Tickets 

When: October 28 from 9pm

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst, NSW

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

October 28: Morning Gory
October 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 28: Morning Gory
Scene Sydney What's on
December 27: Bush Magik New Year’s Festival
October 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

December 27: Bush Magik New Year’s Festival
Scene Sydney What's on
November 18: Brisbane Pride Queer Formal 2023
October 21, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 18: Brisbane Pride Queer Formal 2023
Brisbane Scene What's on
2023 Pride in Practice Conference: November 27 – 29
October 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

2023 Pride in Practice Conference: November 27 – 29
Sydney What's on
Barbarella Karpinski Re-Imagines ‘I’m Too Beautiful To Be A Lesbian’
October 19, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Barbarella Karpinski Re-Imagines ‘I’m Too Beautiful To Be A Lesbian’
Arts & Entertainment Scene
December 9: Sydney Queer Irish Sundowner Harbour Cruise
October 16, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

December 9: Sydney Queer Irish Sundowner Harbour Cruise
Scene Sydney What's on