October 28: HalloQween Sydney – Demon Doof

Get ready! Saturday, October 28 POOF DOOF becomes Demon Doof! HalloQween Sydney: Demon Doof, POOF DOOF’s annual Halloween event, is back.

Featuring performances by Carla From Bankstown, Atomic Kiss, Coco Jumbo, Nic Holland, Rhys Lightning, Aaron Manhattan, Alex Dugan, Boycrzy, Ryan Marshall, Brendan Campbell, Sveta, and more.

Also, don’t miss the 7 Deadly Sins drag show!

According to organisers, “HalloQween 2023 is here to raise hell. But that’s not a spirit… that’s a demon (twink).”

More Information And Tickets

When: October 28 from 9pm

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst, NSW