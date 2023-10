Get ready for Morning Gory!

Held at HOME the Venue, Morning Gory is the official Horrorween Festival 2023 afterparty.

According to organisers, Morning Gory will be “haunting the Main Room from 3:00AM and finishing on the rooftop for a sun-drenched afterlife, we’ve got plenty of tricks & treats up our sleeves to keep you and ghouls enjoying eternal bliss.”

More Information And Tickets

When: October 29 from 3am – 12pm

Where: Home The Venue, 1-5 Wheat Road, Sydney, NSW