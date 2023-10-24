October 29: Haunted House At The Stonewall Hotel

Celebrate Halloween at Stonewall’s Haunted House event.

Featuring performances by Showgirls Dakota Fann’ee and Riot.

According to organisers, “Prepare for a night filled with heart-pounding excitement. Tour the legendary Stonewall Manor, known for its chilling tales of ghostly apparitions and unexplained phenomena.”

Haunted House is part of Stonewall Horror Story, a four-day Halloween extravaganza of fear, fun, and frights.

For more information, click here.

When: October 29 from 7pm – Late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW