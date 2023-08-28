October 29: Rainbow Families Halloween Disco 2023

It is almost time for Rainbow Families’ annual Halloween Disco!

Bring the entire family for an afternoon full of music, dancing, bubbles, drag performances, fairy floss, and a jumping castle!

“We will have activities for the kids, snacks and drinks and of course the wonderful Kate Munroe playing all the best tunes!”

Dress up in your best scary costume.

For more information, visit rainbowfamilies.com.au

When: October 29, 2023 from 2pm to 5pm.

Where: Addison Road Community, 142 Addison Rd, Marrickville, NSW