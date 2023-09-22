October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe

Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Douglas Magaletti
September 22, 2023
October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe
Image: Worship Queer Collective Facebook

As part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival, Worship Queer Collective is putting on a special edition of their multi-artform club night, Club Worship.

According to organisers, “Check out high energy performances, live music, burlesque, drag, cabaret and pole from this all-star, all-queer, all-Asian cast!”

Come and celebrate Queer Asian excellence with performances by Daddy Charles, Aysha Buffet, Gloss, JC The Guy, Aqua, Flying Dolphin, Randy Roy, Mai, and Priya.

Hosted by Dyan Tai.

“Prepare to worship at the altar of Queer Asian excellence.”

For more information and tickets, visit melbournefringe.com.au

When: October 5 at 10pm

Where:  Festival Hub: Trades Hall, Corner of Lygon and Victoria Street, Carlton, VIC 

