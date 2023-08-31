October: Natchan’s Little Secret At Japanese Film Festival 2023

August 31, 2023
October: Natchan’s Little Secret At Japanese Film Festival 2023
Image: Trailer Screengrab

In October, LGBTQI film Natchan’s Little Secret is showing at the Japanese Film Festival 2023.

Natchan’s Little Secret is a dark comedy that covers the topics of Japanese Queer identity, struggles, and acceptance.

According to the official synopsis, “A drag queen and owner of a gay bar in Tokyo’s vibrant Shinjuku, Natchan carried her gender identity to the grave and hid it from everyone outside her community – including her own mother. Left to mourn are her family of queens, now faced with an unforeseen reality: they have no clue of her address, origin, or legal family. 

“Virgin, Morilyn and Zubuko find themselves bickering their way on the road to Natchan’s funeral in a remote town in the mountains, determined to keep their identities from posthumously exposing her.”   

Natchan’s Little Secret stars Kenichi Takitō, Shū Watanabe, Tomoya Maeno and Chieko Matsubara.

The 2023 film is directed by Yasujirō Tanaka.

97 minutes

For more information, visit their website at japanesefilmfestival.net/film/natchans-little-secret

Sydney

When: October 29, 2023 

Where: Palace Norton Street, Sydney

When: October 31, 2023

Where: Palace Verona, Sydney

Melbourne

When: October 24, 2023

Where: The Kino, Melbourne

When: October 25, 2023

Where: Palace Balwyn, Melbourne

Brisbane

When: October 19 and October 21

Where: Palace Barracks, Brisbane

