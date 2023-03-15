On A Clear Day You Can See Forever: What’s On In Queer Sydney

In the mood for a quirky, romantic, charming theatre show with some supernatural elements thrown in? Have we got the show for you:

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever

Coming off the footsteps of their award-winning and sold-out productions of Man of La Mancha and The Drowsy Chaperone, Squabbalogic has done it again with their revamping of the Barba Streisand with some new elements.

The story follows David Gamble (Jay James-Moody, The Book of Mormon) who is trying to quit nicotine for his fiancée and enlists the help of hypnosis researcher and psychiatrist Dr. Mark Bruckner (Blake Bowden, The Phantom of the Opera)

What seemed to be a simple session turns into otherworldly as the doctor makes a shocking discovery inside of David’s mind.

We’ll stop here to avoid spoilers.

When: Friday 17th March – Saturday 15th April 2023

Where: Seymour Centre, Cnr City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

Price: $69 – $79