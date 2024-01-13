Overflow At Midsumma

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 13, 2024
Overflow At Midsumma
Image: Supplied

A space that has been politicised. A space of friendship. A space of heartbreak. A space of sanctuary.

‘Overflow’ is a hilarious, devastating and insightful look into women’s bathrooms as a space of sisterhood, exclusion and chance encounters.

Written by Travis Alabanza, this piece has seen widespread critical acclaim in the UK, and is finally making its way to Australia this summer for the Midsumma Season. 

For tickets and prices, visit this link

When: January 31–Feb 4

Where: Arts Centre Melbourne Fairfax Studio, 100 St Kilda Road, Southbank 

