Ovolo x Virgin Mardi Gras Brunch: Pride Guide 2024

Rita Bratovich
February 21, 2024
Image: Supplied. Mardi Gras Brunch

Ovolo Woolloomooloo and partners Virgin Australia, Lululemon and Absolut Vodka are hosting the ultimate brunch on the historic, scenic Finger Wharf.

Enjoy delicious cocktails and tasty morsels at Alibi Bar and Dining, with entertainment from DJ Victoria Anthony, Hollywould Star and Thin Lizzi.

Wake up every cell in your body with a quick, brave plunge in an ice bath. Prizes, goodies and more.

Brunch bookings via OpenTable. Limited spots are available.

When: March 2

Where: Ovolo, Finger Wharf, Woolloomooloo

