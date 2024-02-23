Pardi Gras Sydney: Pride Guide 2024

Get ready to paint the Sydney night sky at Pardi Gras 2024! In the ultimate expression of vibrancy, a dazzling glow of neon triangles will be viewed at the most colourful Mardi Gras afterparty.

Hosted by the “Starfvckers club”, Pardi Gras is an immersive experience of self expression through body paint, extravagant rainbow accessories, and a fabulous dance of celebration. Make sure to wear your most over-the-top outfit, with as many colours as possible.

When: March 2, 2024 from 9pm

Where: Home Rooftop at Home The Venue, 101/1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney