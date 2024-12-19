Paul Yore

Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Paul Yore
Marvel at the stunning mulit-media and needlecraft works of Paul Yore as part of Midsumma Festivals’s ongoing partnership with The Metro Tunnel Creative Program.

Paul Yore is one of Australia’s most prolific queer artists of modern time, and this exhibition in Melbourne’s laneway is the place to see his bold showcase.

Known for his playful yet politically charged pieces, Yore’s art is a fusion of creativity and activism guaranteed to move you.

Paul Yore

19 January – 9 February 2025, All day
Scott Alley, Melbourne

Free to all

