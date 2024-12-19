Pearl Prize 2025: Meet The Future of LGBTQ+ Literature

Celebrate the fifteen finalists of The Pearl Prize 2025, a writing award spotlighting queer creatives and their expressive works as they launch into the world of publishing.

Fill the room with pride for the grand announcement of this year’s Pearl Prize winner among the many talented writers.

The publication featuring their works will be available for purchase and signing at the landmark Hares and Hyenas bookstore.

The Pearl Prize Meet & Greet offers everyone the opportunity to interact with the fifteen bright finalists who have been selected and published in the esteemed Pearl Prize.

Don’t miss the chance to meet these incredible talents as Readings opens their doors, following the Prize ceremony.

Pearl Prize 2025

26 January 2025, 2pm

The Forum, Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

Tickets: $12

Meet & Greet: 26 January 2025, 3pm

Readings, St Kilda

Free to all