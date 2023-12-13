Poof Doof New Years Eve

Tamuz Ellazam
December 13, 2023
Poof Doof New Years Eve
Image: Kat Zowthabag, Jawbreakers and Bettie Rosé

What’s better than a gigantic New Years Eve party hosted by local icons and featuring a lineup of incredible performers? A gigantic Poof Doof NYE party with so many performers they’ve had to set up camp in separate rooms! With your stunning hostesses with the mostesses Bettie Rosé and Kat Zowthabag headlining Superstars at 2.30am in between hosting Jason Conti, Jawbreakers, Rosie Rai and Tonky in the Main Room, JXN and Lloyd Jones in Smnap Crackle Pop, they’re also joined by Booth Hosts Lola the Kween and Matt Richardson.

When: December 31, 2023, 10 pm – 6.30 am
Where: Chasers Nightclub 386 Chapel Street South Yarra
Tickets: $32.11–$42.13
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

