Poof Doof New Years Eve

What’s better than a gigantic New Years Eve party hosted by local icons and featuring a lineup of incredible performers? A gigantic Poof Doof NYE party with so many performers they’ve had to set up camp in separate rooms! With your stunning hostesses with the mostesses Bettie Rosé and Kat Zowthabag headlining Superstars at 2.30am in between hosting Jason Conti, Jawbreakers, Rosie Rai and Tonky in the Main Room, JXN and Lloyd Jones in Smnap Crackle Pop, they’re also joined by Booth Hosts Lola the Kween and Matt Richardson.

When: December 31, 2023, 10 pm – 6.30 am

Where: Chasers Nightclub 386 Chapel Street South Yarra

Tickets: $32.11–$42.13

Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.

** This event is strictly 18+**