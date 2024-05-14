Pool Comp At The Sportsman Hotel

Brisbane Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Pool Comp At The Sportsman Hotel
Image: Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels

Sporties is home to one of Brisbane’s best pool competitions every Wednesday.

Hosted by the fabulous Magic Mike, join in a friendly game of pool in a relaxed LGBTQI+ environment. Cash and Sporties bar money is up for grabs for all participants.

You don’t have to be a pro to have a go! Head on over to Sporties on a Wednesday for their pool comp. For more information, click here.

When: Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill

