Pool Pride Party 2024

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 3, 2024
Image: Supplied

Open to all ages, this is an inclusive event open to friends and family.

Whether it’s doing laps of the pool, enjoying the inflatables, taking a dip in the indoor heated pool, or just taking time to relax on the lawn, there’s something for everyone.

There will also be a BBQ and cold drinks for sale with vegetarian options available. For more information, visit Midsumma’s website here

When: February 10 | 6-9pm

Where: Sunbury Aquatic and Leisure Centre,  20 Ligar Street, Sunbury

