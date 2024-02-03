Pool Pride Party 2024

Image: Supplied
Open to all ages, this is an inclusive event open to friends and family.
Whether it’s doing laps of the pool, enjoying the inflatables, taking a dip in the indoor heated pool, or just taking time to relax on the lawn, there’s something for everyone.
There will also be a BBQ and cold drinks for sale with vegetarian options available. For more information, visit Midsumma’s website here
When: February 10 | 6-9pm
Where: Sunbury Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 20 Ligar Street, Sunbury
Leave a Reply