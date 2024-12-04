Popchops – SWEAT: A Cult Classic Queer Pop Party

Tamuz Ellazam
December 5, 2024
Sweat the night away with Popchops’ epic summer warehouse rave, celebrating the Aussie tours of Charli XCX + Troye Sivan by spinning their club classics with a wild lineup including Drag Race Down Under season four’s local icon Max Drag Queen, her mother and reigning Drag Race Down Under champion Isis Avis Loren and the iconic Aysha Buffet! Don’t miss out on Melbourne’s dance party sensation, Popchops only comes around so often and it’s always a night to remember!

When: December 7, 2024, 9pm – 3am
Where: Rubix Warehouse, 36 Phoenix Street, Brunswick
Tickets: $25–$30 + booking fee
Accessibility: Rubix Warehouse is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms.

