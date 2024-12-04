Sweat the night away with Popchops’ epic summer warehouse rave, celebrating the Aussie tours of Charli XCX + Troye Sivan by spinning their club classics with a wild lineup including Drag Race Down Under season four’s local icon Max Drag Queen, her mother and reigning Drag Race Down Under champion Isis Avis Loren and the iconic Aysha Buffet! Don’t miss out on Melbourne’s dance party sensation, Popchops only comes around so often and it’s always a night to remember!

Popchops – SWEAT: A Cult Classic Queer Pop Party

When: December 7, 2024, 9pm – 3am

Where: Rubix Warehouse, 36 Phoenix Street, Brunswick

Tickets: $25–$30 + booking fee

Accessibility: Rubix Warehouse is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms.