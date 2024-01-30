Pride Fair Day Wangaratta

If you want to see how the Northeast of Victoria gets their Pride on, then we suggest you make your way out to the Pride Fair Day in Wangaratta.

This event brings together performers, artists, and sellers from across the surrounding region and state. Organised by LGBTQIA+ In the North East (LINE), this event is yet another example of the multitudes of brilliant regional Queer events happening in Victoria this Pride season.

For more information, visit the organiser’s website here.

When: February 9 | 3pm

Where: Batchelors Green Tone Road, Wangaratta