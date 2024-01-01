Pride Piano Bar with Frock Hudson And Cameron Thomas

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 1, 2024
Pride Piano Bar with Frock Hudson And Cameron Thomas
Image: Supplied

With Cameron Thomas tickling the ivories and Frock Hudson bringing the vocal flamboyance, this will be a night of musical mayhem and madness.

With everything on offer from musical campiness to 80s smash hits, this outdoor performance will see the audience wear closed-system headphones so singing out loud is a-ok! If you’re feeling brave, you could even try and out-sing Frock! 

Tickets and information are available here.

January 28 | 2:30pm  

Grouse Melbourne 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Midsumma Carnival 2024
December 31, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Midsumma Carnival 2024
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
What’s On: Lesbian Love Stories
December 31, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

What’s On: Lesbian Love Stories
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Queer Comedy Gala Melbourne
December 31, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Queer Comedy Gala Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue
December 30, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue
Melbourne What's on
Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
December 30, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
Melbourne Stage What's on
JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
December 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
Scene Sydney What's on