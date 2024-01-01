Pride Piano Bar with Frock Hudson And Cameron Thomas

With Cameron Thomas tickling the ivories and Frock Hudson bringing the vocal flamboyance, this will be a night of musical mayhem and madness.

With everything on offer from musical campiness to 80s smash hits, this outdoor performance will see the audience wear closed-system headphones so singing out loud is a-ok! If you’re feeling brave, you could even try and out-sing Frock!

Tickets and information are available here.

January 28 | 2:30pm

Grouse Melbourne 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy