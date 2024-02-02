Pride Ride

Alexander Driscoll
February 3, 2024
Pride Ride
Image: Supplied

If all the revelry and fun of Pride is leaving you feeling a little guilty in the morning, then you should try to make your way to Pride Ride!

Happening on the rooftop of the Victorian Pride Centre and provided by Ride, one of Australia’s most innovative boutique fitness studios, this workout promises a full-body burn. You can expect to walk away feeling amazing both physically and mentally. 

To book a time, follow this link. 

When: February 10

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Rooftop 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

